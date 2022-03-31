 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

You've got a HOT deal with this one. The home had a fire in the basement... This is the perfect property for a savvy investor to fix and flip, or rehab and rent. Could also be a good first time home for the right buyer with a rehab loan. Located minutes away from highway 270. 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, with a nice backyard. Grab this one before the market cools off.

