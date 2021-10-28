3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

This newly renovated, three bedroom home has been upgraded with a new hot water heater, a new furnace, a new air conditioner, new windows, a new electric panel, and a new plumbing stack which should save you quite a bit in future maintenance costs. Whether you are looking for an additional home for your rental portfolio (average rents are around $975/month) or are looking for a great deal on a home to call your own (with mortgage payments that are much less than renting) - this home could be the perfect match! Please schedule a showing today.