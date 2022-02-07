 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $75,000

This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is awaiting YOU! It's located in an attractive neighborhood. The property is currently occupied by the Sellers. This property has had 2 owners and has been filled with memories for the last 38 years by 1 Owner. Some features within the home have been updated. Beautiful dark brown wood floors greet you upon entry and lots of backyard space in the spacious backyard where items to stay include a very nice play-yard set and shed. This would make a great starter home or investment portfolio addition. Photos will be uploaded this week. All showings must be submitted through Showing Time. Don't delay, come make your new memories in this home! This is an AS-IS sale, Sellers to do no repairs or inspections. Photos to be uploaded this week.

