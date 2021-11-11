 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,560

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,560

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,560

Description- Cute 3 bed/ 1bath bungalow with a large level back yard. New roof in May 2021, the warranty will transfer to new owners. The furnace, water heater, and sump pump were replaced and bathroom plumbing and tile were updated in 2014. Perfect for investment property or a fixer-upper. Seller to do no repairs or updates. Selling as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News