3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $76,560

Description- Cute 3 bed/ 1bath bungalow with a large level back yard. New roof in May 2021, the warranty will transfer to new owners. The furnace, water heater, and sump pump were replaced and bathroom plumbing and tile were updated in 2014. Perfect for investment property or a fixer-upper. Seller to do no repairs or updates. Selling as-is.
