3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $769,900

Tapawingo's BEST lot situated on THE signature hole with fantastic views of course & beautiful lake! Sprawling 1/2 acre lot features a spectacular backyard oasis with stunning custom gunite saltwater pool, in-ground spa, composite deck, lots of patio space and amazing lower patio/scenic area with built-in fire pit. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a scenic backdrop to the spacious 2-story great room with beautiful fireplace & plenty of space to entertain. French doors, archways, special millwork, cathedral ceilings, custom window treatments, crown molding and main floor laundry are just some characteristics propelling this exclusive property ahead of the rest. Wood staircase leads to loft/family/4th bed and effortlessly flows to 3 other bedrooms & 3 full baths; including the spacious master suite. Lower level offers a stylish living room, rec room (possible bedroom w/ egress windows), full bath and 2 storage rooms. This showstopper also has a home gym, office & over-sized 3 car garage!

