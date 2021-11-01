What a GEM!! She needs rehab, but all of the original woodwork, leaded glass built-in cabinet, butlers pantry, and impeccable fireplace (with mantle) are in good shape! The pocket doors work great too and the original wood floors need light sanding. The roof is a couple of years old, the tuckpointing is in pretty darn good shape, and the water heater is newer. It needs: new electric, plumbing, drywall, kitchen & bath...not a light rehab. This is strictly an AS-IS Sale, seller will do no inspections (including city occupancy) or repairs. Great quiet street with fab neighbors.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $77,000
