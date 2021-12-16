 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $78,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath home would be a great first-time home buyer home or for an investor. All bedrooms and living room has hardwood floors. Nice size eat-in kitchen for your family to enjoy. Partially finished basement and area for workshop and storage. Hurry and schedule an appointment as this is expected to go fast. Property is being sold as-is, seller to do no repairs or inspections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News