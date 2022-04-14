 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

Turn-key investment property that is currently tenant occupied at $1000.00 month. All contracts to be submitted according to listing broker’s instructions which can be found in supplemental materials. Extensive photos available but no showing until contract is accepted. Property is being sold “as is.” INSPECTIONS ARE NOT TO BE USED FOR NEGOTIATION PURPOSES. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT APPROACH TENANT OR PROPERTY WITHOUT LISTING BROKER PERMISSION.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News