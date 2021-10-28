 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

AS-IS property and project for you. A cute brick bungalow on a cul-de-sac street. This home could also be purchased as owner-occupant and using a FHA 203k home loan a perfect project. Hardwood floor, ceramic tile bathroom wall, historic décor and real wood doors and molding about. There is a bedroom/loft surrounded with knotty pine paneling and a full bathroom upstairs. The yard is shaded and level, a detached garage too. The Seller is flexible on closing date. Call or text the listing agent to see the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News