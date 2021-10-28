3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,000

AS-IS property and project for you. A cute brick bungalow on a cul-de-sac street. This home could also be purchased as owner-occupant and using a FHA 203k home loan a perfect project. Hardwood floor, ceramic tile bathroom wall, historic décor and real wood doors and molding about. There is a bedroom/loft surrounded with knotty pine paneling and a full bathroom upstairs. The yard is shaded and level, a detached garage too. The Seller is flexible on closing date. Call or text the listing agent to see the home.