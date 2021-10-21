*** RENTED - 3 BEDROOMS - 1.5 BATHROOMS - 1 CAR GARAGE - FINISHED BASEMENT *** This property is occupied by long term tenant. Prior to tenant occupancy, the property went through major renovation including fully updated kitchen with all new cabinetry & appliances, ceramic tile floor & beautiful counter top. Updated bathrooms with all new vanities, fixtures & amazing tile job. Freshly painted interior, refinished hardwood floors, new baseboards, new windows & doors, new light fixtures, updated plumbing & electric, and that is just a short portion of a long list of updates that was done to the property. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT. Seller prefers AS-IS sale. Buy individually or as a package with MLS # 21072974 . SHOWING ONLY WITH ACCEPTED CONTRACT. One of the owner is a license agent in the sate of MO. *** DON'T MISS IT ***
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.