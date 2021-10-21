 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

*** RENTED - 3 BEDROOMS - 1.5 BATHROOMS - 1 CAR GARAGE *** This property is occupied by long term tenant. Prior to tenant occupancy, the property went through major renovation including fully updated kitchen with all new cabinetry & appliances, ceramic tile floor & beautiful counter top. Updated bathrooms with all new vanities, fixtures & amazing tile job. Freshly painted interior, refinished hardwood floors, new baseboards, new windows & doors, new light fixtures, updated plumbing & electric, and that is just a short snippet of a long list of updates that was done to the property. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT. Seller prefers AS-IS sale. Buy individually or as a package with MLS # 21072975 . SHOWING ONLY WITH ACCEPTED CONTRACT. One of the owner is a license agent in the sate of MO. *** DON'T MISS IT ***

