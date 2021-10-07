3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom home that sits on a level lot, with beautiful hardwood and laminate flooring. It's a cozy home with a family room and a living room, dining room and kitchen. Bring you magic touch and make it yours. Home has an Attached 1 car Garage with remote control and full basement. This home has been completely remodeled and freshly painted and awaits your finishing touches. The basement is finished with a bonus room with new carpeting and has lots of storage area. Full size fenced in yard. This Home could be yours !!!!!!!!!!!