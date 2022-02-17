This lovely house has been updated and freshly painted throughout. Perfect for an investor or first time homebuyer. The kitchen comes with new cabinets & appliances which include a stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Other features include: Dining living room combo, new light fixtures, new carpet, a huge family room in the basement for additional living space and a brand new roof.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
A-B, which topped the rankings for ten years in a row at the turn of the century, is now in a seven-year drought.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Schmitt has sued dozens of school districts over their masking rules.
St. Louis City SC officials will unveil the name at 10 a.m. Tuesday on their YouTube page.