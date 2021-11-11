3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,900

This Dutchtown 3 bed brick home is looking for a new owner/occupant. It features a main floor bedroom with a bonus room, 2 upper bedrooms, a sleeping room and a shower in the lower level, a fenced level yard with a 1 car garage and a shed for addt'l storage. The arched doorways add to the charm of this home. For your convenience, the seller is leaving the refrigerator in the kitchen and the one in the lower level plus the safe. The combo to the safe will be provided at closing. Whether you are an investor or planning to be an owner/occupant, the home has great potential. Seller is currently moving items out of the home - so, please excuse the current appearance. Please exclude the compressor in the garage also the kitchen/living/dining room curtains. These will be removed before closing. The property is being offered in it's as-is condition although the seller knows of no major repairs required - just some cosmetics and your finishing touch!!!!