3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $79,999

Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
Omicron has arrived: St. Louis County reports ‘blindingly fast’ surge in cases
Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt
Well maintained Dutchtown single family home available now. Great rental to add to your portfolio as the home is currently generating $1,200/month on a MTM lease - Section 8. Once a duplex, now a very LARGE single family. Property is to be sold in AS IS condition. No showings without an accepted contract please, do not disturb tenants.
