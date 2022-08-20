 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $791,500

Longing for the days of relaxing on your front porch with a nice beverage, warm smile and a wave? This home is welcoming you to enjoy those days! Don’t think for a moment that the rest of the home isn’t vying for your attention though. As you enter the 8’ mahogany front door, the abundance of natural light pours through the ceiling height windows, highlighting the gorgeous view as well as the luxurious features within: 11 foot ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, masterfully-crafted millwork, and custom Kitchen to name a few. 100 per cent main floor living includes a primary bedroom, with generously sized walk-in closet and gorgeous ensuite bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms sharing a jack-n-jill bathroom that keeps the dual vanities separate from the wet room, powder room and a laundry room. Enjoy the extremely private backyard on the covered deck, or patio below. And the location couldn't be better. You can even walk to West County Mall! When should we look for you?

