Boutique condo conversion, over 3,100 sq. ft. townhome of pure luxury w/ PRIVATE elevator & 2 car heated driveway & tuck under garage, park your car, hop in the elevator to your penthouse. Freshly painted, 2-story entry foyer, spacious formal LR & DR w/ 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, extensive millwork + french doors open to private balcony off LR. Large kitchen has brand new Calcutta Gold quartz counter tops, epicurean kitchen has SS appliances, 6-burner gas range, island w/ prep sink + deck ideal for grilling. Palatial family rm w/ wet bar & bev. center, large enough for 2 sitting areas. Separate office w/ custom built-ins is ideal for that home office. Original, architectural staircase leads to 2nd flr. or hop on the elevator, large landing w/ laundry rm, spacious primary suite & spa-like bath w/ huge walk-in closet. 2 add'l bdrms + full bath, it's like living in a historic home w/ no maintenance, just enjoy! Walk to everything that only the CWE has to offer their residents