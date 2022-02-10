 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

Don't pass this by....Brick 3 bdrm home with partially finished basement that includes a 2nd full bath. Eat in kitchen with a full array of appliances, newer thermal windows, covered carport and covered rear patio. Lots of areas to entertain. Convenient location just a hop, skip, and jump from Olive and all the amenities it has to offer.

