3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $80,000

This single family home offers historic character and the opportunity to make some upgrades for a top quality rental property or family home. Stained glass windows and an arch add character to the living and dining room area. Features 3 large bedrooms, with 2 full bathrooms and a detached garage/storage shed. Located in Dutchtown, close to public transport and other amenities. The building was converted to a single family residence. This property is being sold "as is" condition. Seller will make no repairs or concessions. Offers must be on a Special Sale Contract.