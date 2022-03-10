3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $82,500

Turn-key investment property that is currently tenant occupied at $1025.00 month. With taxes, insurance, and landlord paid sewer, the property yields approximately 12% cash on cash with a current Section 8 lease in place. All contracts to be submitted according to listing broker’s instructions which can be found in supplemental materials. Extensive photos available but no showing until contract is accepted. Property is being sold “as is.” Note: Access to master bedroom requires walk through of 3rd bedroom.