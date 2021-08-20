3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $829,000

Incredible 1-acre picturesque setting in desirable Frontenac. Fresh neutral paint w/ light staging for renewed look. Entry brings you into charming LR w/ sleek hardwds & FP. Inviting DR opens to light-filled sunrm overlooking exceptional grounds. Natural flow into updated kitchen w/ custom cabinetry. Spacious FR w/ wet bar, built-ins, FP & sliding glass doors to stunning patio. Main flr office off of large laundry rm w/ generous storage. Expansive main flr primary BR w/ double closets & updated full bth. 2 add. very private ensuite bedrms on 2nd flr. HUGE CLOSET w/ custom built-ins in upper level BR. Make the space your own as an office/xtra BR/playrm etc. Walk-out to a beautiful patio designed for entertaining. Extremely private grounds w/ inground hot tub surrounded by gorgeous waterfall. Sit back & relax in your own outdoor oasis. Tremendous storage throughout home. Oversized 2-car garage. Walk across the street to 72 acres of Mercy Grounds amazing scenery & walking trails.