3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $84,900

Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller to do no repairs or inspections to the property including governmental inspections. Here is your chance to own a fixer upper in the heart of Webster Groves. The home is in need of a full renovation from top to bottom. The furnace is from 2004 but than that everything else needs to be replaced. This home has many options. You could re-configure the second floor or add a dormer up there for an additional bathroom. You could remove the staircase altogether to give you a second bedroom on the main floor. This truly is a diamond in the rough. Schedule a showing today through ShowingTime.