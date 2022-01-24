You just found your next place to call home! Just listed is another home beautifully renovated throughout by Ready2Move Properties. Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch with over 2800 sq. ft.of living space. Situated on 1 +/- acres in the top rated Ladue School District. When you step through the new front door you are welcomed by a large foyer area. The exterior offers freshly painted brick on all 4 sides. Side entry oversized 2 car garage that offers a storage/work area. New roof, gutters, soffit & fascia. The very spacious kitchen offers quartz countertops, a large center island, all new appliances, a pot filler faucet, cabinet lights & backsplash. Master bedroom offers 2 closets & a master bath that has a large shower tub combo. The wood burning fireplace is a see through that is shared with the living room & sitting room. Formal dining room with a bay window. The basement offers a storage room, freshly painted floors, ceiling & walls as well as a walk-up. Main floor laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $840,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reporters Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico will leave KSDK after March 4 to take jobs at WUSA in Washington. Then the couple plans to wed in July.
Expiration of Bally Sports Midwest's deal with Charter could put availability of Cards, Blues telecasts in jeopardy to many fans in St. Louis area.
Morgan Webb, a notary public, ordered the fake vaccine cards from China.
An alert sent Tuesday evening said authorities were searching in Gotham City, Missouri, for a vehicle identical to the one used by the Joker.
A heavy police presence was at St. Clair Square located off Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.
As lockout persists, DeJong hits new drills and data to ‘lock-in’ swing and reward Cardinals' confidence
Unable to work with Cardinals coaches, DeJong hired a hitting instructor who has helped him establish what he lacked (routine) and he misplaced (swing path).
Michelle Li, who grew up in Missouri and has been at Channel 5 since April, made national news after a viewer criticized her for being 'very Asian.'
Home COVID tests are now available at no cost to most Americans, as part of the Biden administration's effort to increase testing around the United States.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
Rep. Shamed Dogan urged Rep. Brian Seitz to apologize, but Seitz declined. Both men are Republicans.