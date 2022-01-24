3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $840,000

You just found your next place to call home! Just listed is another home beautifully renovated throughout by Ready2Move Properties. Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath ranch with over 2800 sq. ft.of living space. Situated on 1 +/- acres in the top rated Ladue School District. When you step through the new front door you are welcomed by a large foyer area. The exterior offers freshly painted brick on all 4 sides. Side entry oversized 2 car garage that offers a storage/work area. New roof, gutters, soffit & fascia. The very spacious kitchen offers quartz countertops, a large center island, all new appliances, a pot filler faucet, cabinet lights & backsplash. Master bedroom offers 2 closets & a master bath that has a large shower tub combo. The wood burning fireplace is a see through that is shared with the living room & sitting room. Formal dining room with a bay window. The basement offers a storage room, freshly painted floors, ceiling & walls as well as a walk-up. Main floor laundry.