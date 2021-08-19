3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

-
This home is perfect to add to your rental portfolio!! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features an open floor plan with great backyard! The Homeowner wishes to sell the home as-is. Come see it today and submit an offer!!
