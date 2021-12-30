3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Really Nice Renovated Home With Real Wood Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Hallway. Attractive Vinyl Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. Kitchen has Newer Cabinets and All Rooms have been Recently Painted in a Neutral Color Ready for Your Personal Touch. Low Maintenance Exterior Features Vinyl Siding. This Home Also Has a Beautiful Wood Deck for Relaxing. Backyard is Fenced. Updated Bathroom Features a Tub/Shower and a Pedestal Sink. Basement is Clean and Would be Easy to Finish with a Family Room/Rec Area, Office, or Bonus Room. Electric Panel has been Updated, and Cast Iron Stack Upgraded to PVC.