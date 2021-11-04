 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

Well maintained Dutchtown single family home available now. Great rental to add to your portfolio as the home is currently generating $1,200/month on a MTM lease - Section 8. Once a duplex, now a very LARGE single family. Property is to be sold in AS IS condition. No showings without an accepted contract please, do not disturb tenants.

