3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,000

This 3+ bedroom 1.5story home is now ready for a new owner. Updates a completely new kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, pantry and a nook for the refrigerator allowing more space in the eat-in kitchen; and an updated bath with new ceramic tile tub surround, toilet, vanity, and lighting. Other features include an oversize 1 car carport; newer vinyl siding, windows, and roof; and covered front porch. There is also a large fenced yard with a large shade tree and storage shed sitting on a parking pad in the rear.

