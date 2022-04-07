 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $85,900

Beautiful Home for Sale with Three Bedrooms, Full Basement, and Attached Garage. Neutral Paint! Recently Renovated in 2017! Don't Miss This Excellent Investment Opportunity. Easy Highway Access! Home Shown Only With Accepted Contract! Tenant Occupied. Please Do Not Disturb Tenant.

