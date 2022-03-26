3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000

TBB home-experience luxurious living in a Craftsman-style ranch home in one of the most iconic neighborhoods in St. Louis. Your family & friends will be WOWED by amazing on-trend features incl. volume ceilings & beautiful custom molding. Gourmet kitchen w/9ft center island, solid-surface Caesarstone counters, double wall ovens, huge walk-in & cabinet pantries, tile backsplash, SS appliances, 42” soft-close custom cabinetry, gas range w/hood, microwave drawer & more. The light-filled gourmet kitchen & breakfast rm flow into family rm w/12' ceiling, gas FP, custom built-ins & stunning board & batten molding. Expansive owner's suite w/10' coffered ceiling, walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/dual adult-height vanities, massive custom-tiled shower w/full glass enclosure. Two add'l bedrooms, J&J bath & large laundry. LL is ready for your finish w 9' pour & rough-in bath. Other features incl. sprawling front porch, 2-car garage, keypad & alarm system & more! Enjoy gracious living "On the Hill!"