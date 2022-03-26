TBB home-experience luxurious living in a Craftsman-style ranch home in one of the most iconic neighborhoods in St. Louis. Your family & friends will be WOWED by amazing on-trend features incl. volume ceilings & beautiful custom molding. Gourmet kitchen w/9ft center island, solid-surface Caesarstone counters, double wall ovens, huge walk-in & cabinet pantries, tile backsplash, SS appliances, 42” soft-close custom cabinetry, gas range w/hood, microwave drawer & more. The light-filled gourmet kitchen & breakfast rm flow into family rm w/12' ceiling, gas FP, custom built-ins & stunning board & batten molding. Expansive owner's suite w/10' coffered ceiling, walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/dual adult-height vanities, massive custom-tiled shower w/full glass enclosure. Two add'l bedrooms, J&J bath & large laundry. LL is ready for your finish w 9' pour & rough-in bath. Other features incl. sprawling front porch, 2-car garage, keypad & alarm system & more! Enjoy gracious living "On the Hill!"
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.