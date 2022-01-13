Cash-flowing rental property in a great location. This 3-bedroom 1.5 story includes one main floor bedroom and 2 others upstairs. Rehabbed in 2020, this house features insulated windows, newer patio, roof and siding, painted wood floors in living room and bedrooms, vinyl in kitchen and baths. All offers to be submitted on a Special Sale Contract. Sold AS-IS. All Inspections for buyers information only.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $88,900
