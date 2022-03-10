3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,000

Investors & Rehhabers this one you wont want miss! Priced to sell quick with loads of equity. This home was once a two family and converted to a single family at some point in its lifetime. Sitting in the well sought after Fox Park Neighborhood with tons of character & beauty. This 2-story boasts a generous size living room upon entry, formal dining & Kitchen off the back. 1st floor equipped w/half bath as well. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and full bath. 2-gas fireplaces! 1-Living Room, 1-Upstairs. Home is in NEED of a FULL renovation. Can easily be converted back to a 2-Family. Comps in the area with a fully renovated building are well in the $300K range. Have your offers ready because this one will not last long!