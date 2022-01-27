 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Welcome to this charming well-cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home! The exterior offers newer vinyl siding (2021), architectural roof (2021), Soffits, facia, and gutters all replaced in 2021 as well! The interior boasts gorgeous hardwood flooring, fresh neutral paint throughout the living areas, newer windows, updated cabinets, and a sunroom waiting for your finishing touches. The basement offers a spacious third bedroom & large family room. The oversized detached one car garage sided to match compliments this perfect opportunity and is situated on a fenced level lot. Newer electrical panel. With a few finishing touches this will be the perfect home for you! Schedule your private showing today! Agent owned.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News