3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Welcome to this charming well-cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch style home! The exterior offers newer vinyl siding (2021), architectural roof (2021), Soffits, facia, and gutters all replaced in 2021 as well! The interior boasts gorgeous hardwood flooring, fresh neutral paint throughout the living areas, newer windows, updated cabinets, and a sunroom waiting for your finishing touches. The basement offers a spacious third bedroom & large family room. The oversized detached one car garage sided to match compliments this perfect opportunity and is situated on a fenced level lot. Newer electrical panel. With a few finishing touches this will be the perfect home for you! Schedule your private showing today! Agent owned.