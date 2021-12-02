3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

This darling home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Big trees provide extra privacy. You will find a 3 bedroom 1 bath that is ready to call your own. The home has been cleaned and fresh paint is a great start. Hardwood floors on the main level. Some updating or personalization is still needed but that's the fun part of purchasing a new home. Very functional and habitable. Just add kitchen appliances. Looking for yard space? The property is .376 acre. Space to breathe between homes. Not certain if the fireplace is functional. The full basement is clean and painted with overhead can lights too. Priced right and ready to sell. The seller is looking for an AS IS sale on the Special Sales contract. Will not perform any inspections. Buyer may do their own private inspections for their peace of mind. You could be in by Christmas. What a way to start off the New Year.