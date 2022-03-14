 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Welcome Home! This brick bungalow is located on a corner lot. Featuring a full front covered porch and a rear deck, both great places to sit and relax. Featuring 3 bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms and an office), 1 bath and a detached garage, a good sized living room and also an eat-in kitchen. There is a full basement that provides a good amount of additional space. Conveniently Located.

