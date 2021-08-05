 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Beautifully renovated bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Newly finished floors & paint- 2021. Laminate Flooring in Living Room. Ceramic tile flooring in Kitchen, Family Room & Baths. Updated Kitchen, Baths, Basement. Great Condition Furnace and Air Conditioning. Large lot. Convenient Location! Showings start 8/7

