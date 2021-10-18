3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Come check out this beautiful French Style brick home in the heart of Saint Louis city, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen that features stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and microwave! Finished lower level (but you’ll still need to put your finishing touches on it) Fenced in backyard, beautiful landscaping, with a oversized carport for private parking. Newer roof, furnace, and ac unit has been serviced yearly! You don’t want to miss out on this gem.SHOWINGS start Tuesday October 19th!!!!