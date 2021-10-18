 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Come check out this beautiful French Style brick home in the heart of Saint Louis city, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, formal dining room, and eat in kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen that features stainless steel refrigerator, stove, and microwave! Finished lower level (but you’ll still need to put your finishing touches on it) Fenced in backyard, beautiful landscaping, with a oversized carport for private parking. Newer roof, furnace, and ac unit has been serviced yearly! You don’t want to miss out on this gem.SHOWINGS start Tuesday October 19th!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News