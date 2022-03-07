 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Charming, renovated, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home with hardwood floors, central air, efficient vinyl tilt in windows, updated kitchen and a 1 car attached garage. Separate living and dining rooms, partially finished lower level and a nice fenced yard with patio. This 1140 square foot home is the perfect home for a owner or, if you're an investor this would be a great addition to your portfolio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News