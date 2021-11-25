3-bedroom ranch w/ 1 car garage & FENCED YARD on corner lot and in a quiet low traffic neighborhood. ALL BRICK exterior with tuck-under garage. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout most of the main level. Beautiful front door welcomes you to the open main living room and dining room. Large open living room features WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. Kitchen has GENEROUS CABINETS & COUNTERTOP SPACE, plus pantry storage, gas stove and sliding glass patio doors to the backyard. Updated tiled main floor bath. Breezy ceiling fans throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level. Finished lower level has a bathroom with a shower, bonus room, family room and TONS OF STORAGE plus laundry hookups. Garage access thru basement - great for workshop or for parking! Showings begin 11/20/21. Occupancy permit already completed! Owner Occupied home! Move in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Louis and St. Louis County officials said in a statement that they are determining how the money will be allocated.
The judge said all COVID-19 health rules should be immediately voided.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
One of the leading sinkerballers in the majors, the 30-year-old lefty went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA for Toronto in 2021.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Jeff Gordon's weekly chat focuses on Cardinals pitching and a lesson that Mizzou fans could learn from "Seinfeld."
None of the current embarrassing storylines tarnishing The Shield can do more damage to the league's bottom line than this relocation lawsuit.
-
- 7 min to read
A family struggles to get settled during their first week in St. Louis.