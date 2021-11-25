3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3-bedroom ranch w/ 1 car garage & FENCED YARD on corner lot and in a quiet low traffic neighborhood. ALL BRICK exterior with tuck-under garage. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout most of the main level. Beautiful front door welcomes you to the open main living room and dining room. Large open living room features WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHT. Kitchen has GENEROUS CABINETS & COUNTERTOP SPACE, plus pantry storage, gas stove and sliding glass patio doors to the backyard. Updated tiled main floor bath. Breezy ceiling fans throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms on the main level. Finished lower level has a bathroom with a shower, bonus room, family room and TONS OF STORAGE plus laundry hookups. Garage access thru basement - great for workshop or for parking! Showings begin 11/20/21. Occupancy permit already completed! Owner Occupied home! Move in ready!