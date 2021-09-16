Welcome home! You'll fall in love with this house the moment that you walk in. The original hardwood floors have been beautifully refinished. The little extras are incredible features in this home, from the archways to the wainscoting in the bathroom to the the covered back deck. You don't have to worry about any maintenance issues any time soon, since all of the systems have been recently updated and there's a newer roof as well. If spending time outside is your dream then this house is a dream come true! There's a massive patio or additional parking pads in the backyard. This house is a rare find with the 2 car detached garage! This is the perfect location. You're minutes from Downtown Ferguson, Lee Etta Hoskins Community Park, and access to HWY 170 & 270. Don't miss your chance to call this incredible house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900
