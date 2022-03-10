 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $89,900

Investors dream!! Brick 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Property will be sold AS IS.This property is tenant occupied, lease ends September 30,2022. Rent is 800 a month. Home offers a partially finished basement with a sleeping area and a bar. Showings are allowed only on weekends between 10-5pm.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News