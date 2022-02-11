3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $895,000

A unique Central West residence on a quiet private street. A perfect condo alternative with the added benefit of single-family privacy and lush garden creating a secluded urban oasis. Outstanding features include beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, separate dining room, stylish kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and adjoining butler’s pantry. The primary suite features a large bedroom, renovated bathroom with skylight, ample closet space, and a large balcony overlooking the rear garden with a splash pool. Guest bedroom with en suite bathroom. Private study/third Bedroom with built-in bookcases. Partially finished lower level with exercise room, full bath, wine storage, cedar closet, laundry/utility room. Distinctive two-car garage. A rare gem in the heart of the CWE conveniently located to nearby restaurants, shops, and Forest Park.