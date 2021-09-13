 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $899,000

Stunning completely renovated ranch in Ladue sitting on almost an acre lot. Entertain in the large family room that opens to the kitchen that provides a large oversized eat-in island, premium quartz top & full height backsplash, all wood soft close luxury custom cabinetry, designer hood & gas range, and new SS appliances. Enjoy the beautiful two sided fireplace as you make your way to the office area. Master bedroom features built in shelves & walk in closet. Master bathroom has separate glass and tile shower with a large soaking tub and double vanities. The main level includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with main floor laundry. Exterior includes beautiful landscaping & new concrete driveway/walkway. Wonderful location & lot!

