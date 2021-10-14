 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $92,500

Lovely move in ready home in quiet neighborhood. Well maintained and nice size home features 3 bedrooms and large partially finished basement. The level and well maintained yard is perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and cookout dining. You will be proud to call 10405 Trask home. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to own this wonderful home. Take a look at the pictures then schedule your appointment today.

