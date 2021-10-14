Lovely move in ready home in quiet neighborhood. Well maintained and nice size home features 3 bedrooms and large partially finished basement. The level and well maintained yard is perfect for relaxing, entertaining, and cookout dining. You will be proud to call 10405 Trask home. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to own this wonderful home. Take a look at the pictures then schedule your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $92,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
Starting Nov. 1, the future of a St. Louis favorite will be in Doug Stagner’s hands.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman, who held the position since 2017, asked to resign.
Tiffany Graham, 41, died Tuesday; she was elected mayor of this small St. Louis County municipality in 2019.