WOW! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom brick ranch sitting in a quiet neighborhood minutes from local restaurants, stores and highway access! As you walk in, you'll notice the original hardwood floors throughout the main level. All 3 bedrooms have their own secret passageways leading to the next room!! The eat-in kitchen is very spacious with gorgeous laminate flooring & the main floor bathroom is huge! As you venture downstairs, you'll notice a finished recreational room with new carpet & plenty of space for activities! The second half bathroom is also downstairs and you'll have plenty of extra storage opportunities. The back yard is fully fenced in and has a separate shed for additional lawn equipment. Love storms? There's a 17X15 covered patio perfect for watching the rain fall or a morning cup of coffee. This home is an investors dream or a fantastic starter home at an even better price! Schedule a showing today and see for yourself all the potential this baby has to offer!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $92,900
