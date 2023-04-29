Spacious open floor plan with many upgrades. The primary bedroom on the west wing will amaze you. Ensuite features heated floor, double sinks, mirror TV and custom master closet. A 2nd master ensuite and third bedroom located on the north wing. Relax on two outdoor terraces. Jennair appliances anchor the kitchen. Features include gas range, double depth island, quartzite, two-tone cabinets and glass backsplash. Butler’s pantry includes Viking beverage/wine fridge and ice maker. Home office with built-ins. Nest thermostats control zoned HVAC. Internet and TV included in HOA. Garage parking with two adjoining spaces plus BONUS car lift. Electric car charger outlet. Amenities include pool deck, outdoor grilling area, fire pit, fitness center, clubhouse, garage parking, private storage space. Owner is Realtor.