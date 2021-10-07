3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000

Open House Sunday, 10/10 from 1-3 pm! Calling all wanting to size up, size down, or take a jump into real estate investing! Here is your complete 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and 912 sq ft home of main level living! This home features a separate dining area, spacious kitchen with bright white cabinets and all appliances to stay (including the washer and dryer), separate storage/laundry room and inviting living room with bay window. The lot is .139 acres and has a nice flat, very usable yard. Covered off-street parking complete this slab, low maintenance home. Minutes from the airport with easy access to 70, 270, 170 and St Charles Rock Road. A lot of shopping and conveniences nearby. Don’t miss out on this one! Selling in "as is" condition and seller is offering a $2,000 flooring allowance to replace carpet with your choice of flooring! Welcome Home!