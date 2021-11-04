3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,000

-
-
-
-
-
Occupied - the seller does not represent or guarantee occupancy status. NO VIEWINGS of this property. Please DO NOT DISTURB the occupant. "As is" cash only sale with no contingencies or inspections. Buyer will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property upon closing. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths
