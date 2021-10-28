3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $93,500

Only showings will be allowed during the open houses. Friday 10/22 4-6pm & Saturday 10/23 12-3pm. Seller is selling property in it's current as-is condition. Seller will not make any repairs from the buyers inspections. Seller will pass for occupancy. Welcome home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is just waiting for you finishing touches to make it your home. With multiple living spaces on the first floor brings lots of opportunity with a family looking to expand. Full basement with rough in is a blank canvas waiting for you design of choice!