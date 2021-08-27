Sophisticated Townhome situated in Prime Clayton neighborhood. Welcoming foyer brings you into formal living and dining rooms. Natural flow & sunlit main floor. Expansive, updated white kitchen w/ huge center island, custom cabinetry & well proportioned hearth room for open entertaining and living! French doors opening to deck w/ eastern exposure. Elegance abounds with detailed millwork & moldings, custom closets & sleek hardwood floors. ELEVATOR in residence goes to all 3 floors. Upper level includes 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Private Owners Suite w/ sitting area, walk-in closet & remodeled double vanity bath w/ sep. tub & shower. Wet bar w/ refrigerator for your upstairs convenience. Finished LL features family/hobby area & huge laundry w/ tremendous storage space and half bth. 2-car garage. Zoned HVAC. Walking distance to Shaw Park, downtown Clayton, shops & restaurants. Exceptional opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $949,000
