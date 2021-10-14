Attention Investors and Rehabbers! Don't miss this attractive brick ranch in Bellefontaine place neighborhood! This 3bed/2bath home has 1600 square feet and sits on .46 acres. The home features hardwood floors in the living, dining rooms and bedrooms. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are all located on the main level. Full, unfinished basement with tuck under 2 car garage. Nice screened in porch space overlooking spacious backyard. Home is located in lovely neighborhood with mature trees and similar style homes/lots. Some appliances in kitchen less than 5 years old. Home is offered in its present condition with seller to make no inspections, make no repairs, nor offer any concessions for repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000
