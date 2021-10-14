 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

Attention Investors and Rehabbers! Don't miss this attractive brick ranch in Bellefontaine place neighborhood! This 3bed/2bath home has 1600 square feet and sits on .46 acres. The home features hardwood floors in the living, dining rooms and bedrooms. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are all located on the main level. Full, unfinished basement with tuck under 2 car garage. Nice screened in porch space overlooking spacious backyard. Home is located in lovely neighborhood with mature trees and similar style homes/lots. Some appliances in kitchen less than 5 years old. Home is offered in its present condition with seller to make no inspections, make no repairs, nor offer any concessions for repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News